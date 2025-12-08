Smith secured his only target for six yards and returned three punts for 46 yards during Sunday's 45-17 victory against the Cardinals.

A week removed from a career-high 82 yard performance against the Panthers, Smith regressed back to his typical stat line against the Cardinals. Smith took the field for just 21 snaps on offense, which was still a fair amount more than fellow backup Jordan Whittington's 12. Konata Mumpfield did get an extended look with 32 snaps on offense, but none of the trio of backups managed to earn more than a single target and combined for just 16 yards receiving, leaving them difficult to trust in fantasy playoff lineups with a high-stakes showdown against the Lions up next in Week 15.