Smith secured two of three targets for 12 yards and returned two punts for 11 yards during Sunday's 34-10 win against the Saints.

With Tutu Atwell (hamstring) out and Puka Nacua (chest) leaving the contest early, Smith managed to record a nearly identical stat line to last week, albeit with only 13 snaps on offense, a significant decrease from last week. If Nacua were in line to miss any additional time with his injury, Smith, Jordan Whittington and Konata Mumpfield would all be in line for additional work, with Smith likely to step into Atwell's role of field-stretching speedster for the Rams. A healthy Davante Adams will likely cap the fantasy fun to be had by the trio, however with a divisional trip to San Francisco up next in Week 10.