Smith secured both of his targets for 57 yards and returned one punt for 31 yards during Thursday's 38-37 overtime loss to the Seahawks.

On a third-and-nine play early in the third quarter, Smith was able to burn past Devon Witherspoon and snag a dart from Matthew Stafford for a 48-yard gain, leading to a Harrison Mevis field goal a few plays later. Smith has shown the ability to make explosive plays when called upon in recent weeks, including a 51-yard catch in Week 13 against Carolina. Fellow backups Jordan Whittington and Tutu Atwell combined for a single catch for 19 yards, while Konata Mumpfield earned a whopping eight targets, which he turned into three catches for 40 yards. If Davante Adams (knee/hamstring) isn't able to go for a Week 17 matchup in Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 29, Mumpfield and Smith seem like the primary candidates for a role increase behind Puka Nacua.