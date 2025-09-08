Smith caught his only target for 36 yards and returned two punts for 21 yards during Sunday's 14-9 victory against the Texans.

Despite Smith's role appearing to remain the exact same from last year to present, he managed to make the most of his pair of snaps on offense. Smith caught a deep ball from Matthew Stafford in the third quarter for 36 yards, a key play on the Rams second and final touchdown drive of the day. Despite the impressive catch, Smith's value for the Rams will likely remain on special teams for the duration of the season, with the Titans next up on the docket in Week 2.