Smith gained 11 yards on two carries and caught his only target for four yards in a 26-13 win against Green Bay on Wednesday. He added 15 yards on his lone punt return.

Smith was used as a ball carrier for the first time this season and gained a chunk of yards on each of his totes. Aside from that, it was another quiet game for the third-year wideout, who hasn't really been able to take advantage of a wide open WR pecking order in the wake of injuries to star wideouts Puka Nacua (knee/toe) and Davante Adams (hamstring). In fact, Smith has logged less than a 25 percent offensive snap share over the past two games with the pair of stud WRs absent, so it appears head coach Sean McVay is looking elsewhere to fill the void. As such, Smith doesn't have much fantasy value given that his primary role is in the return game.