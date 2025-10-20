Smith caught two of three targets for 15 yards, returned three punts for 17 yards and returned one kick for 32 yards during Sunday's 35-7 win against the Jaguars.

Pressed into duty with Puka Nacua (ankle) out and Tutu Atwell limited to just a handful of snaps, the second-year pro tripled his catch total on the season with his pair of snags. Smith was also on the field for nearly half of the snaps on offense for the Rams, although he didn't manage to catch any of Matthew Stafford's five touchdown passes on the day. Smith will look to ride the momentum from his increased usage after the Rams' bye in Week 8, when the New Orleans Saints come to town in Week 9.