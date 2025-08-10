Smith caught all three of his targets for 55 yards during Saturday's 31-21 preseason victory against the Cowboys.

The Rams' primary return man from last season showcased his skills as a receiver on Saturday, making a contested catch on a long pass from Stetson Bennett on 4th and 6 that led to a Blake Corum rushing touchdown. With the Rams likely to roster six wide receivers, as has been the trend in recent years, the final roster spot is likely to come down to either Smith, Britain Covey, Mario Williams or Brennan Presley. Smith already has an upper hand on the role as the incumbent return man, so consider him the early favorite to earn the final roster spot at wide receiver for the Rams.