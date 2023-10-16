With Kyren Williams (ankle) and Ronnie Rivers (knee) battling injuries, Evans could be in line for an increased role Sunday against the Steelers.

Williams is expected to miss Week 7, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, while Rivers is reportedly battling a sprained PCL. Evans was a sixth-round pick by the Rams in the 2023 Draft but has played just six offensive snaps, all of which came in Week 6 against Arizona when Evans rushed four times for 10 yards in relief. Royce Freeman is on the Rams' practice squad and would likely be elevated should Williams and Rivers sit. Both backs figure to be popular waiver-wire pickups in fantasy this week.