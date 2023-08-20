Evans rushed eight times for 20 yards and brought in his only target for seven yards during the Rams' 34-17 preseason loss to the Raiders on Saturday night.

Evans didn't log his first carry until the third quarter but finished just one rush attempt behind backfield mate Ronnie Rivers, who set the pace in that category. The rookie sixth-round pick was more productive on a per-carry basis during his pro debut against the Chargers last week, but Evans appears to have a solid shot of securing a practice squad spot at minimum with his cumulative body of work going into next Saturday night's preseason finale versus the Broncos.