The Rams selected Evans in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 215th overall

Evans was a high level recruit at TCU before transferring to Mississippi, but he was the best running back at neither school, outdone by Kendre Miller at TCU and Quinshon Judkins at Mississippi. Evans consistently produced as a runner despite the modest volume, finishing his three-year career with 1,999 yards and 18 touchdowns rushing on 290 attempts (6.9 YPC). Evans therefore seems to have some amount of innate running ability, but the problem is his poor volume is compounded by mediocre athletic testing. At 5-foot-11, 208 pounds Evans ran a 4.51-second pro day 40, a time that might translate to something closer to a 4.60 at the combine. Evans is someone to monitor closely because of his recruiting pedigree and consistently explosive rushing production, but it's not easy to see how he'll earn immediate playing time with the Rams.