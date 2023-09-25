Evans (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Monday in Cincinnati, Stu Jackson of the Ram's official site reports.

Evans, a 2023 sixth-round pick, now will kick off his career with three consecutive healthy scratches. With Cam Akers dealt from Los Angeles to Minnesota last week, the Rams will continue to roll with Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers out of the backfield, while Royce Freeman will be available in case of emergency and on special teams. Evans' next chance to make his pro debut is Sunday at Indianapolis.