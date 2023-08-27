Evans rushed seven times for 23 yards and brought in his only target for six yards in the Rams' 41-0 preseason loss to the Broncos on Saturday night.

Evans worked in behind Ronnie Rivers and Royce Freeman, garnering his first touch in the third quarter. The rookie sixth-round pick had an unremarkable preseason that saw him net just 77 yards on 23 carries while also recording a pair of receptions for 13 yards. Whether that's enough to make the active roster remains to be seen, considering Rivers seemingly outperformed him and Cam Akers and Kyren Williams are already locked into the top two spots on the depth chart.