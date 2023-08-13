Evans rushed eight times for 34 yards in the Rams' 34-17 preseason loss to the Chargers on Saturday night.

The rookie sixth-round pick was the second running back for the Rams to log a touch behind the player that might be his primary competition for a roster spot, Ronnie Rivers. Evans finished with a team-high rushing yardage total, but he logged just three more yards than Rivers on two additional carries. Rivers is also capable of filling a returner role, so Evans will have to continue making a convincing case during next Saturday night's home preseason matchup against the Raiders.