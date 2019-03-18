Randall Cobb: Visiting Dallas

Cobb is visiting with the Cowboys on Monday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

The 28-year-old would be a sensible replacement for slot specialist Cole Beasley, who signed a four-year, $29 million contract with the Bills last week. Cobb's best work has been much better than Beasley's, but issues with durability and consistency could force Cobb to settle for a similar contract or even a smaller one. Dallas would be a poor fit in terms of regaining fantasy relevance, as Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper figure to hog volume in Jason Garrett's run-first offense. There hasn't been much suggestion of the Packers making an honest effort to retain their 2011 second-round pick.

