Randall Cobb: Visiting Dallas
Cobb is visiting with the Cowboys on Monday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
The 28-year-old would be a sensible replacement for slot specialist Cole Beasley, who signed a four-year, $29 million contract with the Bills last week. Cobb's best work has been much better than Beasley's, but issues with durability and consistency could force Cobb to settle for a similar contract or even a smaller one. Dallas would be a poor fit in terms of regaining fantasy relevance, as Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper figure to hog volume in Jason Garrett's run-first offense. There hasn't been much suggestion of the Packers making an honest effort to retain their 2011 second-round pick.
More News
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Inefficient during loss to Detroit•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Gets green light for Week 17•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Listed as limited Thursday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Out of concussion protocol•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Spotted at practice•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Still non-participant at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...