Randall Goforth: Cut loose by Eagles

The Eagles waived Goforth on Tuesday.

Goforth spent all of last season on injured reserve due to a torn ACL after signing with the team in July. Fast forward to the 2018 offseason and Philadelphia's deep cornerback group allowed them to cut ties with the second-year player. If he passes through waivers unclaimed, he should be free to sign with another club.

