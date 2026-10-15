Fantasy football is about finding the right matchups. Week 6 is becoming one of the most difficult weeks of the season for lineup decisions. With four teams on bye, injuries piling up and several offenses struggling to find consistency Fantasy managers are being forced to make some choices. As we have already learned through five weeks, a player's name recognition or draft position does not always translate into a spot in your starting lineup.

Take Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert, for example. Both entered the season with Fantasy expectations but offensive struggles and difficult matchups make them tough to trust in Week 6. Meanwhile, players such as MarShawn Lloyd, Germie Bernard and Denzel Boston are emerging as intriguing starting options thanks to increased opportunities and favorable matchups.

That is why looking beyond the box score is so important. Defensive schemes, pass-rush pressure, offensive line play and expected game scripts can make the difference between a Fantasy performance and a disappointing afternoon. Sometimes the smartest move is to sit a name in favor of a less‑established player with a clearer path to production.

We will break down every Week 6 matchup. Identify the toughest start/sit decisions facing Fantasy managers. From players worth trusting to established stars who might belong on your bench, we'll examine matchups, opportunities and potential pitfalls to help you put together the strongest possible lineup.

Dave Richard's Week 6 rankings: Top 150 | QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bo Nix has an average depth of target higher than 5.4 yards downfield in just one game -- Week 2 against the Jaguars (8.6) when he uncorked six throws of over 15 air yards, half to Jaylen Waddle. Jacksonville played a lot of man-to-man coverage in that matchup, and since then, the Broncos have seen just the eighth-fewest plays of man coverage against them. That trend will continue as the Seahawks are famously known for playing a ton of zone coverage under Mike Macdonald (they currently rank first at an 89.8% zone coverage rate) and they're also excellent at getting pressure on the quarterback without blitzing much. These are bad factors for Nix, who is struggling to throw downfield at all, let alone with efficiency. Jaylen Waddle doesn't have any good receiving metrics this season against zone coverage and doesn't even have an end zone target through five weeks -- it's really hard to trust him against the Seattle scheme. R.J. Harvey actually has the highest target-per-route rate among Broncos players this season, but didn't catch many passes in Week 5 because Denver stayed close and was able to run the ball. Expect that script to flip and for Harvey to be decent in the passing game.

MUST-START: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

START: Emanuel Wilson, Seahawks DST, Broncos DST

FLEX: Jaylen Waddle, R.J. Harvey (PPR flex)

SIT: Sam Darnold, Bo Nix, Courtland Sutton, JK Dobbins, Cooper Kupp, AJ Barner, Evan Engram, Rashid Shaheed

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Woody Marks is expected to handle the majority of touches for the Texans, but it's against a Jaguars run defense that improved its rush yards allowed average to 2.5 last week against the Eagles' backups. Despite last week's heroics against the Titans, Marks is among the least efficient runners in the league, ranking bottom-10 among qualifiers in yards per rush (3.5), rush yards after contact (2.51), and rate of runs gaining zero/negative yards (27.9%). Unquestionably, some of this is due to his offensive line's woes, but it figures to hamper him against the Jaguars' defensive front. Marks will need to stay productive in the passing game to help in Fantasy, where he's been about league average this year. The Jaguars aren't quite as solid against running backs through the air, giving up a modest 6.6 yards per catch but missing on average more than two tackles per game against the position. Marks' workload, including his reception work, is solely what places him in the low-end No. 2 RB category.

The Texans have the third-lowest blitz rate but are top-12 in pass rush pressure rate with or without a blitz. They're expected to lean into their pass rush, especially against the left side of the Jaguars offensive line, where veteran Walker Little takes over for injured starter Anton Harrison. Little had two of his worst games last year against the Texans, as did Trevor Lawrence, who has one career game over 19 Fantasy points against DeMeco Ryans' Texans defense. Lawrence has been really shaky when pressured this year, throwing a catchable ball at a low 61% rate (41.7% completion rate), with a much lower yards per attempt and QB rating compared to when he's not pressured. And when he is pressured, his targets are spread almost evenly, at least on a per-route basis, by Parker Washington, his peripheral receivers and his running backs, none of whom have impressive yard per route run rates in this specific situation. Had Lawrence fared better under pressure this year, he'd be a decent starter, but because he hasn't, and his track record isn't particularly good against the Texans, and the Texans themselves have been pretty good since faltering against Josh Allen in Week 1, it's probably worth considering benching Lawrence and lowering expectations for his other pass-catchers.

MUST-START: Nico Collins

START: Parker Washington, Bhayshul Tuten, Brenton Strange, Woody Marks (low-end No. 2 PPR RB), Texans DST, Jaguars DST

SIT: Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr., Brian Thomas Jr., Jaylin Noel, Jakobi Meyers, Dalton Schultz, Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The Bears definitely tried to get Rome Odunze the ball against the Packers zone-heavy defense, but aggressive throws by Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum were broken up or intercepted (including four headed Odunze's way and two toward Colston Loveland). Moreover, the Bears ditched their quick-game pass attack, which is guaranteed to happen again this week with Caleb Williams back under center. Williams notoriously holds the ball a little too long and then scrambles to keep plays alive, sometimes with spectacular results, sometimes not. It's the primary reason why his best-known pass-catchers struggled in the first two weeks of the year -- plays designed for them went elsewhere because of Williams' tendencies. It's also why Kalif Raymond became a thing because he would frequently catch Williams' attention on those broken plays.

The Falcons are a low-blitz, high pass-rush rate defense, exactly the kind that will send Williams' feet moving quickly. Williams' completion and catchable throw rates tumble when he's pressured. It's only been two games, but it's been Raymond who has, frankly, dominated per-route efficiency among Bears pass-catchers when Williams has been pressured or has faced zone coverage (which the Falcons play a lot of). Raymond is their third receiver, and his role hasn't really changed with Williams out, even though his targets have dwindled with Bagent and Keenum at QB. Atlanta has allowed 11-plus PPR points to two wide receivers in each of their past four games, seven of whom saw at least nine targets. Three separate times, a Bears receiver has had more than seven targets in a game this year, and just once (Raymond in Week 1) with Williams.

MUST-START: Bijan Robinson, Drake London

START: Caleb Williams, D'Andre Swift, Falcons DST (low-end start)

FLEX: Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze,

SIT: Michael Penix Jr., Kalif Raymond (bye-week WR), Kyle Pitts, Colston Loveland, Brian Robinson Jr. (bye-week RB), Jahan Dotson, Roschon Johnson (unless Swift misses time), Bears DST

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The Ravens stay true to playing zone coverage without blitzing much. If there ever was a week for them to change that, it's this one: Deshaun Watson's passing metrics sink like a stone in Lake Erie when he sees man coverage, gets pressured or is against a one-high safety look. The Jets went blitz-heavy last week and sacked Watson eight times, something the Ravens should try to replicate. The man coverage will come on some third downs, and the pressure should be consistent versus a banged-up offensive line. Denzel Boston and Harold Fannin Jr. are two of five Browns players who see a target when Watson's pressured between 13% and 20% of their routes, and with poor efficiency (0.94 yards per route for Fannin, 0.47 for Boston). But it's the zone coverage where Boston has a fighting chance because he's been more effective (2.6 yards per route run), even if his target rate is a few percentage points behind Fannin's. With a pass-heavy game script on deck, not to mention a number of receivers hurt or on bye, Boston shapes up as at least a low-end No. 2 Fantasy WR, especially after coach Todd Monken said this week he wants Watson to get the ball out quicker.

MUST-START: Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers

START: Denzel Boston (low-end No. 2 WR), Ravens DST

SIT: Tyler Huntley, Deshaun Watson, Harold Fannin Jr. (high-end No. 2 TE), Rashod Bateman, Isaiah Bond, Mark Andrews, Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, Devontez Walker, Jerry Jeudy, Browns DST

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

If there was ever a get-right opponent for Daniel Jones, this is it. The zone-heavy Titans have mustered the second-lowest pass rush pressure rate this season at 26.8%, dipping to 20% over their past two games. They don't blitz a lot and they're keen on playing with a single-high safety to better contain the run. Taylor will absolutely get plenty of work, but don't be surprised to see Jones do well off of play-action and perhaps overall against a defense that's let up at least 20 Fantasy points to three of the past four quarterbacks it's faced. Best of all, the single-high safety look has led Jones to target Josh Downs at nearly a 25% route run clip for 1.94 yards per route, both well ahead of Keenan Allen. This feels like a make-or-break week for Downs, who has struggled in part because Jones has struggled, but the matchup suggests good things for Indy's pass game.

MUST-START: Jonathan Taylor

START: Tyler Warren, Carnell Tate (No. 2 PPR WR), Tony Pollard (low-end No. 2 RB), Colts DST (bye-week DST)

FLEX: Josh Downs, Keenan Allen, Wan'Dale Robinson (low-end PPR flex)

SIT: Daniel Jones, Cam Ward, Tyjae Spears, Calvin Ridley, Titans DST

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

There's no question that rookie David Bailey turned the corner (literally and figuratively) last week against the Browns, boosting the Jets' pass rush in a big way. The question is whether he can do it again versus a Patriots offensive line that found a way to limit Maxx Crosby's impact a week ago. I'd expect the Jets to lean into their blitz more, but I'm not convinced they'll dial up much man-to-man coverage outside of third down. They've played the second-most Cover-2 this year and have nearly played the same amount of Cover-3, making up just over half of their total defensive snaps. In those specific situations, we could see Maye take downfield shots to Efton Chism III and Kyle Williams, with Chism a target per route leader against Cover-2 and Cover-1 (their third-most-used scheme and their most-used man-to-man scheme). Williams hasn't run enough routes to be considered for Fantasy, but Chism carries value as a high-floor PPR flex, as does Hunter Henry, who has come alive over the past two weeks as a middle-field winner from Maye.

MUST-START: Garrett Wilson

START: Drake Maye, Rhamondre Stevenson, Braelon Allen, Patriots DST

FLEX: Efton Chism III (low-end PPR flex), Romeo Doubs (low-end flex)

SIT: Geno Smith, Hunter Henry (bye-week TE), Demario Douglas, Kyle Williams, Eli Raridon, Mason Taylor, Jets DST

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

New Orleans' defense couldn't get off the field last week, struggling to apply quick pass rush pressure on Kyler Murray and then failing to wrap him up before he scampered away or threw downfield. Jameis Winston isn't a runner, but he has been pretty decent at evading the pass rush and late last week unlocked the offense when they went into more no-huddle work in the fourth quarter. Malik Nabers has crushed the past two weeks on a huge 33.3% target share (Isaiah Likely's 30.9% isn't bad either) and should shine versus the heavy Cover-3 shell the Saints deploy. With time to throw and a solid-but-not-studly Saints secondary, I suspect Winston can take advantage of his third straight favorable matchup in a row. It's that Saints defense that allowed the Vikings to control the clock last week, limiting Tyler Shough and the Saints offense to just over 20 minutes and a season-low 43 plays (their previous low was 64 plays).

New York's defense has blitzed at the second-highest rate in the two games since Brian Burns' injury, paying off last week with five sacks after notching three total in Weeks 1 through 4. There's no question they'll bring their best effort to Shough after the Vikings harassed him last week. This season, Shough's passing numbers under pass-rush pressure have faded to a 52.1% completion rate, 6.0 yards per attempt, two touchdowns, and a 70% catchable-throw rate, all awful compared to when he's not pressured. The Saints don't seem willing to adopt more quick-game passing concepts to combat the pass rush issue -- Shough threw 16 of 25 passes past 2.5 seconds last week and not a single one completed for more than 14 yards. And, Shough's rushing has withered over his past two games, perhaps because he doesn't want to aggravate a "banged up" left hand injury. I'd hesitate using Shough this week and I might lower expectations a bit for Chris Olave as well, since his best numbers might only come when Shough isn't pressured, which has been the case on just 58% of his dropbacks since left tackle Kelvin Banks got hurt.

MUST-START: Malik Nabers, Chris Olave

START: Jameis Winston, Isaiah Likely, Cam Skattebo, Juwan Johnson

FLEX: Devaughn Vele, Alvin Kamara (low-end PPR flex)

SIT: Tyler Shough (bye-week QB), Kendre Miller (bye-week RB), Darnell Mooney, Noah Fant, Giants DST, Saints DST

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Much has been made of Philadelphia's struggling offense, and with Jalen Hurts ruled out for Week 6, the Eagles face even more uncertainty heading into their matchup with Carolina. Their pass defense hasn't been particularly impressive, either. Their once-ferocious pass rush has just six sacks through five games, and their 32.8% pass-rush pressure rate isn't helped by their low blitz rate. Bryce Young's worst moments this season have come when he's been pressured, but that might not happen too often this week, especially if right tackle Taylor Moton returns to fortify a rested offensive line. It also helps Young that the Eagles tend to play a defensive style similar to the Panthers unit he practices against, right down to the heavy Cover-3 look. Jalen Coker has led the Panthers with a 30.8% target-per-route-run rate and a ridiculous 4.46 yards per route run against Cover-3 (Tetairoa McMillan has a strong 21.6% rate and 2.51 yards per route average as well). I would expect them to take turns lining up away from top Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, who has played to the quarterback's left nearly all season. With Hurts sidelined, Philadelphia's offense could struggle to sustain drives, potentially creating additional opportunities for Carolina's playmakers.

A review of Tanner McKee's preseason film -- 58 dropbacks in Sean Mannion's offense -- shows him as a competent processor of coverage but perhaps a little too gunshy to aggressively throw downfield. McKee ran the quick-game passing offense, got through reads quickly, was willing to move his feet, rarely held the ball too long and would throw to easily defined one-on-one situations when he had the time. However, McKee was definitely too willing to get the ball out quickly to short-area targets, was affected by pass rush pressure, didn't throw with velocity often and was off-target frequently when he did. The Panthers typically play a ton of Cover-3 (single-high safety), but their pass rush pressure rate got significantly better versus the Browns and Lions offensive lines in Weeks 3 and 4. They'll be rested and ready to play against an Eagles O-line down at least three starters from Week 1. So even though McKee had time on the field this preseason with Makai Lemon, Darius Cooper, Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele, it's tough to buy into him connecting with them or anyone else for massive gains. Maybe the best hope is for McKee to throw a bunch of short targets to Lemon, Dallas Goedert and the running backs -- players with a low average depth of target.

START: Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard, Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, Dallas Goedert, Panthers DST

SIT: Tanner McKee, Dontayvion Wicks, Dameon Pierce (bye-week RB), Darren Waller (bye-week TE), Darius Cooper, Makai Lemon, Eagles DST

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The Buccaneers have settled into a heavy zone coverage unit, often with a single-high safety, blitzing at the NFL's third-highest rate but struggling to do anything with it. Todd Bowles' bunch has zero sacks in their past two games, six on the season, and just a 27% pass rush pressure rate. This lack of a pass rush has had a weird effect -- quarterbacks are comfortable but only one QB has over 20 Fantasy points against the Bucs this year, and it was Deshaun Watson. Everyone else has been below 17.1 Fantasy points, including Dak Prescott, who threw 42 times and Joe Burrow, who threw 35 times. I know Germie Bernard got a real opportunity last week, and I don't love chasing rookie numbers, but he actually leads the Steelers pass-catchers in per-route target data against the blitz and is just as targeted on a per-route basis against single-high coverage as DK Metcalf. It's been clear this year that Metcalf tends to see a good dose of targets against single-high coverage, but as a slot receiver, Bernard should be in the act as well.

MUST-START: Jaylen Warren, Bucky Irving,

START: Emeka Egbuka, DK Metcalf, Pat Freiermuth (low-end TE), Steelers DST

FLEX: Germie Bernard

SIT: Aaron Rodgers (high-end No. 2 QB), Jalon Daniels, Chris Godwin, Cade Otton, Ted Hurst, Tez Johnson, Darnell Washington, Kenneth Gainwell, Buccaneers DST (bye-week DST)

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

L.A.'s defense struggled against the Bills' run game on Monday, but it's a tough sell that the Cardinals will take advantage. The Rams previously held the Giants, Broncos and Eagles (with Saquon Barkley for much of the game) to under four yards per rush each, so it's not like they're terrible. Filtering out garbage time stats, the Cards are below league average in a bunch of categories, including rush EPA, RB rush yards per game (3.6), and rush yards before and after contact, plus they're in the bottom five in explosive rush rate with just three runs of 12-plus yards. Their beat-up offensive line and banged-up rookie rusher, whose snaps are being managed, are huge factors. They've also averaged 18.5 running back runs (excluding garbage time) over their four losses. The most likely game script is that the Rams build a lead on the Cardinals' weak defense and thus force Jacoby Brissett to throw at least 35 times, which he's done in 4 of 5 games this year and in both games against the Rams in 2025. Jeremiyah Love was sidelined from practice to begin the week, so if he were to miss the game, then Tyler Allgeier would be a borderline start based on volume (he's averaged more PPR points per touch than Love this season anyway). Otherwise, I'd steer clear of Love and Allgeier unless your other options are bleak.

MUST-START: Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams, Trey McBride, Davante Adams

START: Michael Wilson, Tyler Higbee

FLEX: Kendrick Bourne (PPR flex), Jeremiyah Love

SIT: Jacoby Brissett (bye-week QB), Tyler Allgeier (desperation RB), Rams DST, Cardinals DST

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The first thing to know before you consider starting any Chargers running back is that the Chiefs run defense held the Colts, Dolphins and Raiders to 3.5 or fewer yards per rush each in their past three games. Of the collective 72 rushes those running backs had, 21 of them went for zero or negative yards. That's nearly 30% of all runs, the best mark among NFL defenses in that span. Only three touchdowns were scored, two by Jonathan Taylor, including one from 24 yards out. This is a nightmare matchup for a Chargers offense expected to play behind on the scoreboard with a depleted offensive line (though they may have found something in the run game in rookie tackle Travis Burke). The second thing to know is that the Chargers used three RBs almost equally in their past two games. Omarion Hampton has played the lowest percentage of snaps among the three but got the most touches each week (at least 11 per game). However, if you go off the film, it's Kimani Vidal who's had more impressive runs and played with a little more physicality than Hampton as of late, and Keaton Mitchell is still delivering in the passing game. When asked about Hampton's decreasing snaps this week, coach Jim Harbaugh said he was "fired up" whenever Hampton was on the field, then went out of his way to praise Vidal before mentioning Mitchell. You can't help but wonder if Vidal picks up more than single-digit touches given his improved play compared to Hampton. Between that and the matchup, it makes me nervous to start any of them in Fantasy.

MUST-START: Patrick Mahomes, Kenneth Walker III

START: Rashee Rice, Travis Kelce, Chiefs DST

FLEX: Omarion Hampton

SIT: Justin Herbert, Xavier Worthy, Keaton Mitchell (bye-week PPR RB), Kimani Vidal (desperation RB), Charlie Kolar, Marques Valdes-Scantling, Cyrus Allen, Emmett Johnson, Oronde Gadsden II, Chargers DST

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bills coach Joe Brady said this week that Dalton Kincaid was "too dynamic" not to get involved in the offense, but after Week 3, Brady pointed out the improper way Kincaid held the football when he had it punched out against the Chargers for a fumble. Since then, Kincaid has seen four targets plus a two-point attempt over two games, and while I can't definitively say it's related, the fact remains Kincaid saw a 21.2% target share before the fumble and 6.9% share after. The Raiders offer a matchup worth trying to resurrect Kincaid in. Las Vegas' pass rush has cooled off after a hot start to the year as they've faced better QBs and O-lines, something the Bills have the best of. Josh Allen has outstanding passing metrics when he's not pressured, and Dalton Kincaid has seen a 22.4% target per route rate and has averaged 2.88 yards per route run in that circumstance this year, higher than any regular contributor on the team. It would work out even better for Kincaid if D.J. Moore rests another week, but even if Moore plays, then Kincaid has a shot at a modest stat line against a Raiders defense that's let up at least 10 PPR points to four tight ends (five total touchdowns) in its past three games.

MUST-START: Josh Allen, Brock Bowers, James Cook START: Ashton Jeanty, Dalton Kincaid (low-end start) SIT: Kirk Cousins (borderline start), Keon Coleman (bye-week WR), Tre Tucker, Khalil Shair, Cody White, Michael Mayer, Ty Johnson, Dylan Laube, Bills DST, Raiders DST

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

I wouldn't start MarShawn Lloyd for the style points, but I would start him simply because he's been the Packers' most utilized running back, both overall and near the goal line, and he's capable of catching passes. It helps that he'll keep that role in what should be a high-scoring game versus a Cowboys run defense that ranks bottom seven in many metrics including yards per rush (4.6), rate of zero/negative rush yard attempts (13%), rate of carries of five-plus yards (37%), yards after contact per rush (3.64!) and missed tackles on rushes (27!). Flying under the radar is the quick turnaround by the Packers offensive line, seeing at least decent play at both guard spots. It's true that Lloyd is touchdown-dependent, but I wouldn't be surprised if he were next in line to score on Dallas after five different RBs did so through the first five weeks (all from six yards or closer to the goal line).

MUST-START: CeeDee Lamb, Christian Watson, Javonte Williams, George Pickens

START: Jordan Love, Dak Prescott, Matthew Golden, Tucker Kraft, MarShawn Lloyd (low-end No. 2 RB)

SIT: Jake Ferguson (bye-week TE), Ryan Flournoy, Pierre Strong

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Jayden Daniels caught the Giants in man-to-man coverage for both of his long touchdown runs last week. The 49ers have not dabbled in man-to-man coverage much this year, so they'll have their defenders keep their eyes on Daniels in hopes of limiting those kinds of runs. Between that and the scoreboard likely keeping the 49ers out front, it'll mean Daniels will probably have to throw more than he did last week. He was efficient at that last week but remained very pressure-sensitive behind a shaky offensive line. The 49ers had five sacks at Seattle last week and may have uncovered a new interior duo in Gracen Halton and Sebastian Valdez as pass rush contributors. You'll start Daniels for his rushing upside but he may need to come through as a passer in order to help Fantasy managers this week. Only one QB has had 20-plus Fantasy points against the 49ers this season.

MUST-START: Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle

START: Jayden Daniels (low-end start), Mike Evans, Terry McLaurin, Jacory Croskey-Merritt (low-end No. 2 RB), 49ers DST

SIT: Chig Okonkwo, Antonio Williams, Brandin Cooks, Rachaad White, Commanders DST