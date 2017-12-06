Rannell Hall: Cut from Cleveland's practice squad
The Browns released Hall from their practice squad Tuesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Hall's dismissal clears a spot on the practice team for free safety Justin Currie, who is a candidate to receive a promotion to the 53-man roster if fellow safety Jabrill Peppers (knee) is unable to play Sunday against the Packers. The wideout, who previously played in one game with Cleveland in 2015, hasn't seen NFL action in either of the past two seasons.
