Rannell Hall: Earns practice-squad spot with Cleveland
The Browns signed Hall to their practice squad Wednesday, Pat McManamon of ESPN.com reports.
Hall spent time with the Browns in the preseason, collecting seven catches for 103 yards and a touchdown before all was said and done. He could be promoted to the active roster sooner than later if the Browns continue to receive underwhelming play from their current crop of receivers.
