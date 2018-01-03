Rannell Hall: Joins practice squad in Atlanta
Hall was signed to the Falcons' practice squad Tuesday.
Hall spent a majority of the 2017 season as a member of the Browns' practice squad before being let go in early December, while he hasn't been active during a regular season contest since 2015.
