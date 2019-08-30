Raphael Leonard: Waived by Jaguars
The Jaguars waived Leonard on Friday, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.
Leonard joined Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent in late April, and could now be a candidate for the practice squad. The Southern Illinois product offers upside as an asset on special teams.
