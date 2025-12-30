Williams will enter the 2026 NFL Draft, he announced on his personal X account.

Williams is out of eligibility, so this was something of a foregone conclusion. The receiver had a career year with the Panthers in 2025, reeling in 51 catches for 701 yards and seven scores as Pitt's top wideout. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound receiver, who began his career at FCS Western Carolina, has undoubtably intrigued several NFL scouts in his collegiate journey.