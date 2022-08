Coward is set to sign a contract with the Cardinals on Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Coward will join Arizona after a successful workout with the team earlier Monday. The veteran offensive guard played four games over Weeks 8 to 12 for the Steelers last season, although 16 of his 18 total snaps came on special teams during this span. Coward now figures to compete for a depth role along the interior of the Cardinals' offensive line.