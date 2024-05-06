Penny plans to sign with the Panthers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Penny's signing is expected to become official after the conclusion of Carolina's rookie minicamp, which ends May 12. The 2018 first-rounder is coming off a forgettable season with Philadelphia, where he was a healthy scratch for all but three contests and spent most of the year operating as the team's fourth running back. With the Panthers, Penny is in line to join a crowded backfield including rookie second-round pick Jonathon Brooks (ACL), who is expected to be ready for training camp, along with veterans Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders.