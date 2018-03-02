Rashaad Penny: Strong Combine showing

Penny (5-foot-11, 220 pounds) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds at the combine on Friday, adding a 32.5-inch vertical jump and 120-inch broad jump.

Penny posted one of the top 40 times among running backs at a feature back build, and now his prospect profile is golden. One of the most productive runners college football will ever see, Penny ran for 2,248 yards and 23 touchdowns in 13 games last year, averaging 7.5 yards per carry. He was also one of the best kick returners of distant memory, averaging 32.0 yards per return and scoring seven times on 61 attempts over the last three years. To post such sustained explosive production at 220 pounds is exceedingly rare, and further testament to the unique upside Penny likely possesses in the NFL. He didn't earn good reviews for his pass-catching work at the Senior Bowl, but 34 catches for 359 yards and five touchdowns on 46 targets over the last two years gives reason to believe he'll at least be average in that regard. Penny figures to get more scrutiny than most top runners in this draft considering he played in the Mountain West, but Penny's production in that setting vastly exceeded all peers except for the likes of LaDainian Tomlinson and Marshall Faulk. Penny won't be a top-10 pick like they were, but a top-40 pick seems entirely plausible. No matter what else is true, Penny is likely to be one of the most talented pure runners in the NFL upon his arrival. It's certainly safe to say that he's significantly better than former San Diego State teammate Donnel Pumphrey, who went in the fourth round of last year's draft.