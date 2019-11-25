Play

The Panthers waived Gaulden on Monday, Max Henson of the team's official site reports.

Gaulden made two notable errors during Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Saints, and his tenure with the Panthers appears to have run dry as a result. The 2018 third-round pick's collision with D.J. Moore on a punt return resulted in a turnover, and he later invoked an unnecessary roughness penalty after the result of a kick return. The 24-year-old will look to catch on elsewhere in the league.

