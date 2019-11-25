Rashaan Gaulden: Let go by Carolina
The Panthers waived Gaulden on Monday, Max Henson of the team's official site reports.
Gaulden made two notable errors during Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Saints, and his tenure with the Panthers appears to have run dry as a result. The 2018 third-round pick's collision with D.J. Moore on a punt return resulted in a turnover, and he later invoked an unnecessary roughness penalty after the result of a kick return. The 24-year-old will look to catch on elsewhere in the league.
More News
-
Panthers' Rashaan Gaulden: Practices in full Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Rashaan Gaulden: Out for Sunday's contest•
-
Panthers' Rashaan Gaulden: Won't play Thursday•
-
Panthers' Rashaan Gaulden: Back at practice•
-
Panthers' Rashaan Gaulden: Nursing back tightness•
-
Panthers' Rashaan Gaulden: Lobbying for starting gig•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe It or Not: Star turns
Heath Cummings tells you all about what you should and shouldn't believe in from Week 12 of...
-
11/24 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew recaps Week 12, identifying Waiver Wire targets, winners, and...
-
Early Waivers: League winners?
Three running backs available in many leagues could make the difference in the final weeks...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...