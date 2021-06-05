site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Rashaan Gaulden: Waived by Las Vegas
Gaulden was waived by the Raiders on Friday.
Gaulden appeared in two games for the Raiders during the 2020 campaign but had a fairly minimal impact. He'll now search for a new team ahead of training camp.
