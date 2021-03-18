Melvin was released by the Jaguars on Thursday.
Prior to opting out of the 2020 season, Melvin's played in the league for seven years, during which he served as a starting cornerback for a handful of teams. The 31-year-old hasn't suited since 2019, where he recorded a career-high in tackles (68) and broke up 11 passes through 13 games. Melvin will aim to compete for a cornerback role elsewhere in 2021.
