Rashad Greene: Cut by Jacksonville
Greene was let go by the Jaguars on Saturday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Greene was released to make room for running back Brandon Wilds. A backup receiver throughout his NFL career, Greene was a healthy scratch in Week 1 and his absence shouldn't impact the offense greatly against New England on Sunday.
