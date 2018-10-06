The Jaguars waived Greene on Saturday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Greene was on the roster for three of the four games Jacksonville has played this season, but did not see any time on the field. He was let go in order for the team to add depth at cornerback. The 26-year-old will either look for a new opportunity or revert to the team's practice squad.

