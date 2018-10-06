Rashad Greene: Cut loose by Jags
The Jaguars waived Greene on Saturday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Greene was on the roster for three of the four games Jacksonville has played this season, but did not see any time on the field. He was let go in order for the team to add depth at cornerback. The 26-year-old will either look for a new opportunity or revert to the team's practice squad.
More News
-
Jaguars' Rashad Greene: Inks deal with Jags•
-
Rashad Greene: Cut by Jacksonville•
-
Jaguars' Rashad Greene: Inactive Week 1•
-
Jaguars' Rashad Greene: Sets up game-winning score•
-
Jaguars' Rashad Greene: Plays 34 offensive snaps in preseason opener•
-
Jaguars' Rashad Greene: Looks good during offseason•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy football rankings, Week 5
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Sleepers
Looking for a potential difference maker to slide into your lineup for Week 5? Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
What you missed: Brady gets some help
Tom Brady got plenty of help Thursday night, while Andrew Luck succeeded in spite of his cast....