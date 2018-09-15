Rashad Greene: Released by Jacksonville
Greene was released by the Jaguars on Saturday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Greene was released to make room for running back Brandon Wilds. A backup receiver throughout his NFL career, Greene was a healthy-scratch in Week 1 and his absence shouldn't impact the offense greatly against New England on Sunday.
