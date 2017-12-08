Rashad Jennings: Calls it quits after eight seasons
Jennings announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports.
Jennings will retire as a member of the Giants, the team he played with for the final three seasons of his eight-year career. He also had stints with the Jaguars and Raiders, finishing his career with 3.772 rushing yards and 25 total touchdowns.
More News
-
Rashad Jennings: Talking with slew of teams•
-
Rashad Jennings: Expects to sign before training camp•
-
Rashad Jennings: Released by Giants•
-
Giants' Rashad Jennings: Clear second fiddle in wild-card loss•
-
Giants' Rashad Jennings: Finds end zone in win over Redskins•
-
Giants' Rashad Jennings: Posts 44 yards rushing as secondary backfield option in Week 16•
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Ingram good to go?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...