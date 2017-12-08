Rashad Jennings: Calls it quits after eight seasons

Jennings announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports.

Jennings will retire as a member of the Giants, the team he played with for the final three seasons of his eight-year career. He also had stints with the Jaguars and Raiders, finishing his career with 3.772 rushing yards and 25 total touchdowns.

