Lawrence was waived by the Saints on Saturday, Herbie Teope of The Times-Picayune reports.

Lawrence has spent his first two seasons in the league jumping around between practice squads, and has yet to play in a regular season game. He was in a crowded receiver field in New Orleans, and will now look for a new opportunity elsewhere.

