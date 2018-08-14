Rashad Ross: Let go by Arizona
Ross was released by the Cardinals on Tuesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Ross signed a reserve/future contract with the Cardinals back in January after spending the last month of the 2017 season on the team's practice squad. He was seen as a long shot to make the team's final roster this season and was let go in order to make room for the signing of fellow wideout Austin Wolf.
