Rashad Ross: Signs with Arizona's practice squad
The Cardinals signed Ross to their practice squad Tuesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
A local product who played college football at Arizona State, Ross will boost the organization's numbers at wideout after Brittan Golden (arm) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Though Ross was bypassed for an immediate promotion to the 53-man roster, he could earn a callup if the team suffers further personnel losses at the position in Sunday's game against the Giants.
