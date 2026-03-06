Gary doesn't expect to remain with the Packers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The 2019 first-round pick from Michigan has spent all seven years of his NFL career with the Packers, but it appears as though the edge rusher's time with the team could be coming to a close, with all options on the table, per Pelissero. Since entering the league, Gary has notched 46.5 sacks, highlighted by 9.5- and 9.0-sack campaigns in 2021 and 2023, respectively. However, he struggled down the stretch for the Packers last season, failing to record a single sack over the team's final 11 games (including playoffs).