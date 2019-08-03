Rashard Causey: Waived by Falcons

The Falcons waived Causey on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Causey suffered a hamstring injury in Thursday's preseason opener. He will revert to the Falcons' injured reserve if not claimed off waivers. The undrafted free agent played 11 defensive snaps and seven on special teams in the Atlanta's Hall of Fame Game loss to the Broncos.

Our Latest Stories