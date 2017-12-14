The Eagles released Davis from their practice squad Thursday, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Philadelphia parted ways with the undrafted rookie out of James Madison and filled his spot with fellow wide receiver Bryce Treggs, who returns for his second stint with the Eagles' practice squad on the season. Davis could earn a spot on a practice squad for another team in need of a speedy slot wideout.

