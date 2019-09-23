Davis worked out for the Ravens on Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

There was no official word on a deal signed following the workout, but the fact that Davis was able to get a tryout is a good sign for his chances to get back to the NFL. His most recent action came in the final week of the preseason, when he led the Chiefs in receiving with 47 yards.

