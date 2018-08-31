Rashard Davis: Let go by Philadelphia
Davis was waived by the Eagles on Friday, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
Davis has spent most of his career on the Eagles' practice squad, where Philadelphia reportedly plans to re-add the 22-year-old if he clears waivers. The Eagles are gambling on no other team around the league claiming Davis off of waivers.
