The Eagles signed Davis to their practice squad Thursday.

Davis had joined the Eagles' practice squad earlier in October before being caught up in a numbers game and ultimately getting released. With Nate Gerry moving up to the 53-man roster to provide added depth at linebacker, the Eagles will once again have room for Davis. The undrafted rookie out of James Madison will likely need an injury or two to hit the Eagles' receiving corps before earning his own promotion to the active roster.