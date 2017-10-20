Rashard Davis: Re-signed to practice squad
The Eagles signed Davis to their practice squad Thursday.
Davis had joined the Eagles' practice squad earlier in October before being caught up in a numbers game and ultimately getting released. With Nate Gerry moving up to the 53-man roster to provide added depth at linebacker, the Eagles will once again have room for Davis. The undrafted rookie out of James Madison will likely need an injury or two to hit the Eagles' receiving corps before earning his own promotion to the active roster.
More News
-
Thursday recap: Cooper explodes
Amari Cooper broke out in a big way. What else happened on Thursday around the league? Chris...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Assessing Packers with Hundley
Brett Hundley is the Packers quarterback for better or worse. Heath Cummings takes a look at...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...