Rashard Davis: Re-signs with practice squad
Davis signed with the Eagles' practice squad Wednesday.
Davis was dropped from the practice squad less than two weeks ago but he was called back when the Eagles dumped center Jon Toth. Philly has plenty of depth at wideout on its active roster, though, so Davis' speed likely will be used just on the scout team.
