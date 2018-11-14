Rashard Davis: Signed to Raiders' practice squad
Davis was signed to Oakland's practice squad Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Davis has spent most of his time in the NFL on Philadelphia's practice squad, but now has found a new home with the Raiders. The 22-year-old has yet to see any NFL game action, though in the past he has been bumped up to active rosters for depth.
