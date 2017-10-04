Play

The Eagles signed Davis to their practice squad Wednesday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Davis, an undrafted rookie out of James Madison, had previously attended training camp with the Eagles. The 5-foot-9 wideout ran a 4.47 40-yard dash at James Madison's pro day and projects as a slot wideout if he should eventually earn a spot on an NFL roster.

