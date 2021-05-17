site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Rashard Davis: Waived by Tennessee
RotoWire Staff
Davis was waived by the Titans on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Davis will be replaced on Tennessee's offseason roster by recent signing Kalija Lipscomb. The James Madison product will hope to land with a new team.
