Lawrence was waived by the Cardinals on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 25-year-old started for Arizona the last two seasons under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, but Joseph is now with Denver and Lawrence has been waived. He's appeared in 25 games throughout his three-year career, tallying 30 tackles, four tackles for loss and one forced fumble. The LSU product will be forced to look for a new home ahead of the coming season.