Robinson was let go by the Jets on Friday.

Through 10 games with New York last season, Robinson logged seven solo tackles and recovered a fumble. The LSU product missed the first four games of the 2018 season due to a suspension after being arrested in Dec. of 2017 on charges of marijuana possession. Robinson logged 1,025 defensive snaps over 22 games with the Niners before being traded to the Jets partway through the 2017 season, where he would record only 103 defensive snaps over 16 games.