Robinson received a 10-game suspension from the NFL on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Robinson was cut by the Jets in May and will now have a significantly more difficult time finding a new team. The 26-year-old was suspended for the first four games of 2018 after being arrested for marijuana possession, but the reasoning for the 10-game suspension remains unclear.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • lamar-jackson.jpg

    Dynasty Rankings: QB

    Heath Cummings says Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson could be big movers in Dynasty rankings...

  • david-johnson-7-1400.jpg

    Dynasty Rankings: RB

    Heath Cummings says 27 may be the new 30 at running back, and you need to plan your long-term...

  • juju-smith-schuster-1400.jpg

    Dynasty Rankings: WR

    Heath Cummings says JuJu Smith-Schuster and D.J. Moore are keeping the position young at the...