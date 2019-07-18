Rashard Robinson: Handed 10-game ban
Robinson received a 10-game suspension from the NFL on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Robinson was cut by the Jets in May and will now have a significantly more difficult time finding a new team. The 26-year-old was suspended for the first four games of 2018 after being arrested for marijuana possession, but the reasoning for the 10-game suspension remains unclear.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty Rankings: QB
Heath Cummings says Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson could be big movers in Dynasty rankings...
-
Dynasty Rankings: RB
Heath Cummings says 27 may be the new 30 at running back, and you need to plan your long-term...
-
Dynasty Rankings: WR
Heath Cummings says JuJu Smith-Schuster and D.J. Moore are keeping the position young at the...
-
Dynasty Rankings: TE
Heath Cummings says you shouldn't expect too much from this year's rookie class... yet. But...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Hamilton
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Kingsbury boosts Cardinals in Fantasy
Former quarterback Kliff Kingsbury went from fired college coach to head man for the Cardinals....