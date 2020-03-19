Robinson has been reinstated from his 10-game suspension and is now eligible to sign with a team, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Robinson did not land with a club during the 2019 season while serving the duration of a 10-game ban for violating the league's substance abuse policy, but he'll now be free to explore the market as a free agent. He spent the 2017-18 seasons as a reserve option in the Jets' secondary.