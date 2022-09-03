site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Rashard Robinson: Released with injury settlement
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Buccaneers released Robinson (undisclosed) from injured reserve Friday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Robinson landed on the Buccaneers' injured reserve list with an undisclosed injury Tuesday. However, he'll be eligible to play in 2022 after reaching an injury settlement with the team.
