Ra'Shaun Henry: Back to practice squad
The Falcons signed Henry to the practice squad Thursday.
Henry was cut from Atlanta's practice squad earlier this week, but he now resurfaces with the team. The 24-year-old is still vying for a chance to make his NFL debut.
